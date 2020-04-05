Madison County Sheriff Closes Offices to Walk-Ins Until Further Notice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -In an effort to protect citizens and employees from the spread of germs and viruses, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be closing all offices normally open to public walk-ins until further notice.
This primarily affects the Pistol Permit Office, Criminal Investigations Division and the Records Division. Madison County residents can still apply for their permits via the Sheriff’s Office website, www.madisoncountysheriffal.org, but permits will not be available for pick-up until the office is back open to the public.
If a citizen needs to contact the Criminal Investigations Division in reference to an ongoing case, they can do so by calling, 256-533-8820 or 256-533-8821. If a face-to-face meeting is required, the investigator will schedule that.
The Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to know that the patrol division is still responding to calls and providing all the services they always have. However, they are handling calls by phone that don’t require a deputy’s response. When a deputy does need to respond they be wearing personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, and they may ask citizens to step outside if they are responding to a home. This is to keep the deputy and the citizens protected.
Lastly, the Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to only use the 911 number for emergency situations. If it is not an emergency you can still reach the Sheriff’s Office 24/7 at, 256-722-7181.
Sheriff Turner said, “While we know this may inconvenience some people, it is the responsible thing to do in light of the Governor’s recent stay-at-home order. As Sheriff I am responsible for the safety of the citizens of Madison County, and I hope this helps protect not only vulnerable members of the community, but our employees as well. Our community is strong, and we will get through this together. We ask everyone to stay home, stay safe and stay well, but remember we are here when you need us, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week”.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.