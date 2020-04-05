Jackson County Deputies searching for missing teenager

Jackson County Deputies searching for missing teenager
Missing teen, last seen leaving with adult male (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Nolan Crane | April 4, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 7:34 PM

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 14 year-old Dominik Mangrum.

Deputies say he was last seen in Kimball, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 4 at around 9:45 a.m.

They believe it’s possible Mangrum and a man who goes by the name “Chucky” were heading to Rossville, Georgia.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Stevenson Police Department at (256) 437-3005.

You can also call the Jackson County Sheriffs Office at (256) 574-2610.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.