Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Kentucky’s Anthony Davis didn’t need to score big to control a game. Davis shot just 1 of 10 from the field in the 2012 NCAA championships game. He was still named the most outstanding player of the Final Four because of everything else he did. Davis had 16 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and three steals in the Wildcats’ 67-59 victory over Kansas in the title game. Davis and Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony top AP's list of college basketball's top one-and-done players after leading their teams to national titles in their only season in college.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 game on the list is Duke's overtime victory against Kentucky in 1992 that sent the Blue Devils to their fifth consecutive Final Four. Christian Laettner took a long inbounds pass from Grant Hill, faked one way, spun and swished a jumper from the foul line at the buzzer. The final score was 104-103.
UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt finally has gotten the chance to talk football with his Volunteers, even if limited to a two-hour, video session online. The third-year coach is embracing the virtual time with his players following the go-ahead from the Southeastern Conference. He’s also using social media to stay in touch with his current recruiting class and monitoring his Vols' workouts through video they shoot. Pruitt says he can use lessons learned during his high school days where coaches do more with far less to help him have Tennessee ready whenever college football hits the field again.
UNDATED (AP) — Dion Lewis is in a very familiar role being Saquon Barkley’s backup with the New York Giants. It’s a role Lewis played the past two seasons in Tennessee, spelling NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He knows the requirements: be a good team player and be ready to go if needed. That’s why the Giants grabbed him in free agency, signing the 29-year-old to a one-year, $1.55 million contract. It also didn’t hurt that that Lewis has played previously for new coach Joe Judge and that he would be joining his favorite team as a child.