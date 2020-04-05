Daily chance for rain and thunder in the week ahead

Mostly cloudy skies remain in place overnight with mild low temperatures in the low to middle 50s, some areas of patchy fog may be possible with the calm winds expected overnight.
Our weather pattern will be more unsettled as we head through next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s with scattered rain showers developing late in the day. Tuesday is likely our best chance of seeing any widespread rain showers and thunderstorms, some locations can pick up over an inch of rainfall through Wednesday morning.
Isolated showers are expected again on Wednesday with warm high temperatures in the lower 80s. Temps will cool down a bit to end the week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.
Models are having a tough time handling the forecast for Easter weekend, right now looking like scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures below average in the 60s.
The long-term temperature outlook is looking cooler for the middle part of April.
