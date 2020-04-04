Nice weather this weekend!

Nice weather is in store for the weekend! The sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will be rising into the mid 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm for the second half of the weekend. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s. Both days will be above average. Sunday has a small rain chance, 20%, for the late afternoon and evening hours. The rain will be isolated, so not everyone will see rain. Most will go through the entire weekend rain-free.