Mild night ahead with stray showers on Sunday

Cloud cover will gradually increase this evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Sunday will be a very nice day for early April standards with warm temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, skies will be mostly cloudy with a few stray rain showers into the afternoon and evening.
Our weather pattern will be more unsettled as we head through next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday is likely our best chance of seeing any widespread rain showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures will stay in the middle 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, we will continue to monitor our threat of possible severe weather late in the week into next weekend. Next weekend is looking slightly cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s and chances for rain on both Saturday and Sunday.
The long-term temperature outlook is looking cooler for the middle part of April.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.