Man drowns at Little River Canyon National Preserve

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 33-year-old man from Chilton County drowned while swimming at Little River Canyon National Preserve.
Park officials say there was a 911 call Friday afternoon that a man had gone underwater but did not resurface. First responders were immediately dispatched.
Multiple agencies responded.
The victim was recovered and extracted from the canyon by an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter shortly before 3:30 p.m.
The unidentified victim was turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.
