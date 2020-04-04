Drake State inspired to 3D print face shields for health care workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 3D printers at Drake State Community & Technical College are busy churning out face shields for health care workers.
It takes about five hours per shield to print.
They were inspired by the call for help from Huntsville YouTuber Destin Sandlin from Smarter Every Day.
Drake State has already donated 19 shields and they’ll keep going.
“I think we have to do it. We have ‘community’ in our name as far as the school and the community has a need for this so that’s why we’re doing it,” said Bob Grissim of workforce development at Drake State.
They also have the capability right now without students on campus with Drake’s advanced manufacturing program.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.