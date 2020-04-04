Church holds ‘thank you’ parade for Athens-Limestone Hospital workers

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members rallied to show support for employees at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Members of Epic Church in Athens organized a special parade to say “thank you.” They decorated their vehicles, made signs, and then paraded in the hospital’s parking lot.
The pastor, Kirk Pearson, says this was a great way to encourage the health care workers and other staff members who keep that hospital running.
"We see Athens as a strong community and we want to bring hope right now,” Pearson said.
The church members also dropped off hundreds of cookies for the hospital staff to enjoy.
