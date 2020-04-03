Who to contact to report employers not following public health guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many of you have reached out to us, telling us your employer isn't following the governor's public health guidelines. Friday, we have new information about who to contact to report that.
If you live in Madison County, you need to call the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
People living outside of Madison County should contact their local law enforcement agency.
Huntsville- Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said as a county they do not want people contacting the police or sheriff's office with complaints against employers.
He said to call their office, and someone will be able to sort through what local jurisdiction needs to be contacted to work out the problem.
“The focus is going to be to identify, notify, and educate. That is probably the biggest problem. A lot of people are not familiar and do not know exactly what they are supposed to do,” said Birdwell.
To contact the Huntsville-Madison EMA call (256) 427-5130.
