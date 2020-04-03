Weddings postponed due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spring has officially sprung, and while wedding bells typically ring loudly during this season, the chapels are quiet this year due to the spread of COVID-19.
Health guidelines have led many engaged couples to postpone the day they’ve long awaited, creating quite the stressful situation for wedding planners.
“It’s not just an easy ‘I’m going to pick up your wedding and transfer it to a new date,'" says wedding planner Chelsea Kennedy. “It’s calling 15 to 20 people trying to get a common date. That part’s been a nightmare.”
Kennedy says she’s encouraging her brides to postpone until at least August out of concern that even a summer wedding could have to be rescheduled a second time.
“What we don’t want to happen is to get in this position again,” she says.
Still, while the wedding may not happen on its intended date, Kennedy wants to reassure any disappointing bride that her special day can be all she’s ever wanted.
“You just have to stop and kind of reassess what’s most important and what makes sense and how you can still have that dream," says Kennedy. "Even in all of this, you can still have a dream wedding. It just may not happen on the day that you had originally planned!”
