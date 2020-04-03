WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey announces stay-at-home order for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a joint press conference to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
Ivey says a statewide stay-at-home order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday. She says the current social distancing efforts have not been enough.
Attorney General Steve Marshall says the order can be enforced criminally, but he says he hopes it will not come to that.
Disobeying the order is a Class C misdemeanor that can carry a $500 penalty.
