Toney church giving away free food

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest Fellowship Church in Toney has been hard at work handing out bags of free food every weekday.
The pastor, C.W. Turner, said they just want to be there for you.
“We just wanted to do something to help people. We as a church, that’s what we’re supposed to do. We just want to be a positive part of this experience that we’re all going through right now,” said Turner.
The food comes from Cyn Shea’s in Huntsville.
Tucker says businesses have stopped by to donate, including, of all places, Whiskey Bottom Saloon.
If you need food, you’re invited to come by. They hand out bags of food every weekday -from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. or until they run out of food.
If you want to donate, visit their website.
