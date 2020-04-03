Over quarter-million Ala. hospitality workers could be laid off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the hospitality sector, more than a quarter-million workers could be laid off in Alabama. That’s according to the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association.
However, there are resources to help. The association created a website specifically in response to COVID-19. There’s also a workers relief fund.
Last week alone, 74,000 unemployment claims were filed in Alabama. That’s according to preliminary numbers.
It’s daunting amount when you look at last month. For the entire month of February, 5,000 claims were filed.
A Labor Department spokesperson says last week’s claims overloaded the state’s system.
