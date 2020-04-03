Marine patrol troopers monitoring, encouraging social distancing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -That nice weekend forecast, may have you thinking of taking a boat out this weekend.
Sgt. Chad Pate, the commander for the North Alabama Marine Patrol Division for ALEA tells us he’s been getting asked a lot, ‘Is it safe for me to go boating?’ He says, yes, as long as you bring the rules of the ground to the water.
Pate says marine patrol boats will be monitoring people on the water and reminding of CDC social distancing guidelines when necessary.
He says Governor Ivey has directed them to pay attention to areas of the lakes where people tend to gather.
Pate says right now they’re seeing more people on the water than normal for this time of year. So make sure if you do head out, to stay six feet a part from anyone else.
“If you’re going to go boating, go with the people that live in your household that you’re already around anyway. Don’t invite your neighbors, your friends, your kid’s friends to go with you. Just keep it within your family that’s in your household at this time and everything should be fine,” Pate said.
Pate also says he wants to remind everyone to make sure to have enough life jackets on board for everyone, to have your current registered license and be courteous to other drivers.
