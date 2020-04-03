Madison County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one of its deputies has tested positive for COVID-19.
The deputy is recovering and completing a two-week quarantine period at home.
The sheriff’s office says all proper notifications have been made, including the Madison County Human Resources division and the Madison County Health Department.
The sheriff’s office says in the past two to three weeks, the department had already implemented steps to minimize deputies’ contact with citizens and other employees, such as taking reports by phone and meeting citizens outside of houses when a response is necessary. The sheriff’s office also eliminated all roll call and similar settings to keep employees from having close contact.
All deputies and detention officers are issued personal protective equipment, according to the sheriff’s office. That includes nitrile gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.
