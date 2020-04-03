Local engineer and famous YouTuber shows how to 3D print face shields

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calling all 3D printer owners! Local engineer and famous YouTuber Destin Sandlin has quite the mission for you.
“Huntsville, it is time to do what Huntsville do [sic],” Sandlin says in his new video. “We’re a bunch of engineers. We’re a bunch of Geeks. We’re a bunch of scientists. It’s time to help the medical community.”
In this video, Sandlin teaches how to make a face shield using a 3D printer and called anyone willing to help to reach out.
The video sparked a huge reaction - everyone from businesses to the Cook Museum of Natural Science to people with 3D printers at home started setting their equipment on overdrive.
Organizers set up a drop-off site and collected thousands of face shields to be distributed to medical practitioners across the Tennessee Valley.
Still, the work continues...
“You can help even if you don’t have a 3D printer," says Sandlin in an interview with WAFF 48. “For example, we need donations because we’re having to buy things like elastic bands for the masks... We also need people that are really good at logistics and coordinating... We even need drivers to take the equipment to the hospitals.”
To learn more about the team’s current needs and to sign up to help, visit HuntsvilleFightingCovid.com.
