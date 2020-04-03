Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BUCKEYE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING-SUSPECT
Police: Suspect arrested in Buckeye drive-by shooting case
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say a man has been arrested in a drive-by shooting case. They say 22-year-old Jahvaun Rodgers has been booked into jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and criminal damage. Rodgers allegedly fired three shots into two parked cars at a home in Buckeye on Feb. 25. Surveillance video linked Rodgers to the case along with a witness who gave police a suspect description. Police say when Rodgers was arrested Wednesday, he had a handgun in the driver door panel of his car. They say the gun was test fired and the rounds matched shell casings found at the shooting scene.
PHOENIX OFFICER-FUNERAL
Funeral set for fatally shot Phoenix police commander
PHOENIX (AP) — Funeral services for a Phoenix police commander killed in the line of duty will take place next week. The Phoenix Police Department announced that a funeral Mass for Cmdr. Greg Carnicle is planned for Tuesday with only immediate family present. Authorities say the service at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. The department plans to livestream the 10 a.m. memorial on Facebook. Carnicle, a 31-year police veteran who was set to retire, and two other officers were shot Sunday night while answering a call about a roommate dispute. The other officers are expected to recover.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona unemployment agency inundated with layoff claims
GLENDALE, Ariz (AP) — A tidal wave of claims triggered by mass coronavirus-related layoffs has inundated Arizona's unemployment insurance office. Laid-off workers have experienced telephone and internet filing glitches and unemployment claim processing delays as filings soar far beyond previous records. The Department of Economic Security says it is working to boost capacity. Department spokeswoman Tasya Peterson says the state projects 100,000 new filings this week. There were 89,000 claims last week from people filing for benefits and 28,000 the week before. The state previously averaged about 3,500 claims per week. The Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 1,598 Arizona coronavirus cases and 32 deaths. The Navajo Nation reported its eighth death from COVID-19 Thursday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO
Hotel that hosted John Wayne to house homeless patients
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A western New Mexico hotel that once hosted John Wayne and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan will use one of its buildings to house homeless respiratory patients. The Gallup Independent reports El Rancho Hotel agreed this week to offer its space in the event health care workers needed places for critical patients affected by COVID-19. El Rancho Hotel officials say patients will be placed in a separate building located across the parking lot from the central hotel. Located on Route 66 near the Arizona state line, El Rancho Hotel played host to actors Reagan, Wayne, Katherine Hepburn, and Spencer Tracy.
AP-US-PHOENIX-AIRPORT-RIDE-HAILING
Arizona justices uphold Phoenix airport's Uber, Lyft fees
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the Phoenix airport can raise fees for Uber and Lyft to pick up and drop off customers. The ride-hailing companies have threatened to stop serving the airport over the $4 pickup and drop-off fees. The court on Thursday rejected a complaint filed by Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who said the fee hikes are “very likely” unconstitutional. The justices did not explain their decision but said a full opinion would be released in the future. Several state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would block the fees, but the legislative session is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.
CHILD EXPLOITATION STING-ARRESTS
9 Arizona men charged in undercover child exploitation sting
PHOENIX (AP) — State prosecutors say nine men have been indicted in an undercover child sexual exploitation investigation. Operation Silent Predator took place in January and involved police departments in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Chandler plus Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Authorities say the operation’s goal was to crack down on people soliciting sexual conduct with minors through various social media websites and applications. Undercover agents pretended to be minors in the crackdown. Prosecutors say the nine suspects range in age from 23 to 65. All have been indicted on charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
VEGAS STRIP SIDEWALK CRASH
Trial off again in deadly 2015 Vegas Strip sidewalk crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trial has been postponed indefinitely while a woman accused of intentionally killing and injuring Las Vegas Strip sidewalk pedestrians with a car in December 2015 heads back to a Nevada state mental facility. Lakeisha Holloway’s court-appointed defense attorney said Thursday it would be unfair and a violation of due process to force Holloway to trial amid concerns about her competency and ability to understand charges against her. Holloway, now 29, was from Portland, Oregon. She has pleaded not guilty to murder and 70 other felonies in the crash that killed an Arizona woman and injured at least 34 other people.
TRANSIENT KILLED-TRASH TRUCK
Man sleeping in Scottsdale alley killed by trash truck
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a man is dead after being run over by a city trash truck. They say 34-year-old Freddie Tombo was dressed in dark clothing and sleeping under some refuse in an alley around 6 a.m. Wednesday. A trash truck was driving through the alley as part of its normal collection route when it struck Tombo. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say an investigation is underway.