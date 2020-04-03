Huntsville school buses to give students Wi-Fi access for Blended Learning Plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools, in conjunction with the Apple Bus Co., will deploy Wi-Fi-equipped buses across the city to provide students with internet access while schools are closed.
The school system says this is to provide students the opportunity to access online learning platforms, upload and download assignments and more as the district begins its Blended Learning Plan on Monday.
Students will be able to access Wi-Fi using password information posted on bus windows. In order to protect the health of students, families, staff members and drivers, guests accessing Wi-Fi will not be allowed to enter school buses.
School leaders are collaborating with community partners at the Huntsville Housing Authority and the Boys and Girls Club to identify areas of greatest need.
School buses will be located at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Monday, April 6:
- Lincoln Park: Bus will be parked off Webster Drive on the west side of Washington Street. Parents can park their vehicles on Webster Drive.
- Searcy Homes: Bus will be parked at the Albert Farrar Sr. Center (Boy Scout building) located at 426 Dallas Ave. Parking is limited.
- Stone Manor: Bus will be parked in a small parking lot on Benaroya Lane in front of the apartment complex. There is limited parking in the small parking lot on Benaroya Lane.
- Cotton Row: Bus will be parked on Marathon Drive at the intersection with Cotton Row. Parking is limited.
- Seminole Boys & Girls Club located at 125 Earl St.: Bus will be parked on the north side of the building. Parents can park off the street in the available parking spaces.
- Cavalry Hills Boys & Girls Club located at 2901 Fairbanks St.: Bus will be parked in the parking lot off Fairbanks Street.
- Richard Showers Center located at 4600 Blue Springs Rd.: Bus will be parked in the large parking lot located on the south side of the building.
Huntsville City Schools will also provide students Wi-Fi access within 300 yards of every school campus. This is thanks to a collaboration in which ADTRAN and Huntsville Utilities will install Wi-Fi transmitters at the district’s nearly 40 schools during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. Crews expect the installations to be completed before the district begins blended learning on Monday.
