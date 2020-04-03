Huntsville City Schools hires chief school financial officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Board of Education voted to hire a new chief school financial officer Thursday night.
In a 4-1 vote, the board approved bringing on Dustin Daehn from Pike Road Schools in Montgomery
His contract comes with a $165,000 salary and full health insurance coverage for him and his family.
The point of contention in the contract came with a caveat that if the state legislature doesn’t approve a raise for school personnel next year that Daehn will receive a monthly $350 housing allowance.
Michelle Watkins was the only vote against the hire.
“If we are going to do it for one employee, we need to do it for all employees, and what we are doing today is setting a precedence for how we are going to do business, and I think it is deplorable to pay this man $350 toward his rent when he gets a $165,000 salary,” Watkins said.
“It is supply and demand. There is teacher hiring and principal hiring that must get done in the near future and we need a CFO to work with the superintendent, especially with the financial situation we will be facing because of the reduction in sales tax,” said board member Carlos Mathews.
Watkins wanted to extend the district’s current interim CSFO so they could have time to see where the economy goes.
Members mentioned very few qualified candidates applied for the job.
Lawmakers have already said a raise next year for teachers and state employees looks unlikely.
