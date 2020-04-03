How technology is helping Nick Saban coach during COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time, outside of a few public service announcements, Nick Saban is speaking out about how COVID-19 has impacted him and the Crimson Tide football program.
From Zoom to a conference call, Nick Saban’s new normal when it comes to coaching, involves seeing his coaches and players on a screen.
“Every morning I have a Zoom staff meeting at 7:30am like we always do. It’s done on Zoom so there’s no personal contact with anybody,” Nick Saban said during a teleconference Thursday morning.
Although the SEC postponed spring practice, Saban said there is some benefit to not having it right now because it allows his players to focus on technique. Every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, he holds a film session online. According to the SEC, schools are allowed two hours per week.
“It gives the players an opportunity to be engaged number one, and number two, it’s a slow process of learning and it gives them a better understanding of concepts. We’re taking it slow and so far it’s worked out,” Saban said.
Technology is also making it easier for coaches to monitor players workouts off campus. “We have a good plan in place from apple watches to apps on their phone for weight training. We had some issues with some players not being able to work out because high schools are closed, so we put them on band workout programs, so they’ve done a good job managing it and players have done a good job responding to it," added Saban.
Saban also spoke about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recovery, who continues to prep for the NFL Draft later this month. “His rehab is going very well,” said Saban.
As for football in the future.....“Nobody really knows. It’s very uncertain. We have to fight through the process of what we need to do on a day-to-day basis," Saban said.
