Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans running back Derrick Henry has signed a franchise tender that puts him under contract for the 2020 season as Tennessee works toward reaching a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL rushing leader. Team officials announced Thursday that Henry had signed the tender. The Titans gave him a franchise tag March 16. The tag means Henry will be paid $10.2 million in the 2020 season unless they sign him to a long-term deal by July 15. Henry rushed for an NFL-leading 1,540 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry while earning his first Pro Bowl invitation last season.