Disturbance and domestic violence calls county-wide double during coronavirus outbreak

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - 911 calls in Morgan County have been decreasing, relatively.
However, domestic violence and disturbance-related calls are on the rise.
Last week, the county received only 10 domestic violence calls. This week, those numbers have doubled.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the increase is due to more people staying at home.
Puckett said the increase in domestic calls are from family members spending more time together and situations escalating quicker than normal.
While deputies are still responding to all calls across the county, they’re working hard to determine what they need to do to protect themselves while responding to domestic and other house calls.
“As long as we don’t suspect that there is any coronavirus at the residence, officers are not putting masks on or putting gloves on. They are trying to get people to come outside of their residence when they go to the place. We don’t want to go in the house, but if we have to go in, we’re going in,” Puckett explained.
Law enforcement is still encouraging you to call 911 if there is an emergency.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is still operating at full capacity.
