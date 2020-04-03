DHR files motions to consolidate, seal, and dismiss lawsuits over foster children abuse

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to bring four massive lawsuits to an end.
Jenise and Daniel Spurgeon are accused of physically and sexually abusing four foster and adoptive children in their care. Daniel pleaded guilty already, Jenise awaits trial.
Both the Spurgeons and Alabama’s DHR are named in four lawsuits filed by the victims in those cases.
Each victim is asking for $25 million from the suits.
The state has filed legal paperwork asking a judge to combine those four cases, to seal them from the public, and to dismiss them. Attorney Tommy James represents the victims, and he will fight it.
“My clients are very, very brave for coming forward, after all they’ve gone through. They lived in a house of horrors for years. After all they’ve gone through, they want to expose this and to expose DHR to bring about change so this will never happen to another children again,” he said.
The hearing on the motions is scheduled for April 30.
The spokesman for the DHR declined to comment.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.