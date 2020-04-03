DeKalb County authorities searching for runaway 13-year-old who took 3-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing children.
Deputies say 13-year-old Emilia Newman has ran away, taking 3-year-old Jacobey Stewart with her at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday from Griffin Street in Powell.
Jacobey takes medicine daily for his kidneys and still wears diapers due to medical issues.
The two are traveling in a 2006 light green Mercury Mariner with tag 28BK859. They have an unknown direction of travel, but Newman has ran away to the Scottsboro and Chattanooga, Tennessee areas in the past.
Emilia Newman is 5’3”, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
