Bob Jones High School teacher making protective masks with 3D printer

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Gathering enough Personal Protective Equipment has been a challenge for local hospitals, but Thursday Huntsville came to help.
People across the city donated parts for 4,000 protective masks that will equip medical professionals on the front lines.
Bob Jones High School engineering teacher Jessye Gaines was one of them.
She said she watched a YouTube video by Huntsville YouTuber Destin Sandlin, who called for those with access to 3D printers to begin making masks.
She was able to talk district leaders into giving her access to the school printer, and then printed off eight masks in three days.
“We set it up in the dining room at first, but it is not a quiet maker, so it got, it got it’s own room (laughs)” she said.
She said she plans to teach her students about creating the masks, but also about the bigger picture.
“Service to community, service to people, places things, making the world better place, that is what engineers do,” she said
She’ll be back teaching the next generation of engineers on April 6, but will continue printing masks for the foreseeable future.
