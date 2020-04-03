Assurance Scientific Laboratories rep. sees potential price gouging on testing swabs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks ago Friday a second testing site opened at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.
But the last of day testing done there was March 27 and it’s been closed since.
With the number of cases increasing everyday, we wanted to know if or when it would reopen.
The John Hunt Testing Site is put on by Thrive Alabama and Huntsville Hospital.
Assurance Scientific Laboratories is the company that provided the testing swaps.
We reached out to the CEO of Thrive Alabama to find out when the site will be back open. Mary Elizabeth Marr tells us they want to open the site as soon as possible, but she says they don’t have the swabs necessary right now.
Marr says the week it was open, they did not do peace of mind testing, meaning someone had to have a doctors note, or be showing symptoms to be tested.
But David Hattaway with Assurance Scientific Laboratories says he thinks people were being tested that did not have symptoms.
Hattaway says he believes John Hunt Park closed the testing in order to make sure resources are being maximized. He says there’s not an endless supply of swabs, but that they do have enough to open the site back up.
Thursday night, Hattaway gave us an example of a possible case of price gouging.
“We had a supplier contact us last week that would sell us 20,000 swabs, which we would gladly buy. But before this all happened a swab would be anywhere from 85 cents to a dollar fifty. He wanted $20 per swab. We’re not going to pay that. I don’t know anybody who’s going to pay that. that’s insane,” Hattaway said.
Alabama law says charging “unconscionable prices” for commodities or rental facilities is considered price gouging.
So in other words, a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area within the last 30 days. That is unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost in connection with the rental or sale of the commodity.
As soon as we learn about a reopen date for John Hunt Park we will be sure to give you the First Alert.
In the meantime if you’re feeling sick you can go to the Fever and Flu Clinic on Governor’s Drive.
And we are waiting to hear back if Assurance Scientific Labs has reported this instance of potential price gouging to the Attorney Generals Office.
