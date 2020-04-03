Another beautiful day

It is another cool morning, in the 40s, but highs will warm into the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will push in from the west, but conditions overall will feature sunshine mixed with the clouds with mild conditions for the afternoon.
The dry stretch continues into the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday, but most will stay rain free the entire weekend. Highs will continue to elevate Saturday and Sunday, into the mid to upper 70s.
Next week brings better rain chances. Showers and storms will be scattered Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances decrease during the middle and end of the week. Spring-like temperatures will continue next week.
