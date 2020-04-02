Tennessee Valley Corridor announces new dates for National Summit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Corridor (TVC) has announced new dates for its 2020 National Summit.
The Summit will now be held July 15-16, 2020 at Milligan College in Johnson City, TN.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to impact daily life, organizers felt this postponement would help ensure the safety and well-being of the hundreds of participants and attendees from across the Tennessee Valley.
The TVC’s annual National Summit is a two-day event designed to share information and advance collaboration between our region’s federal, educational, community and business leaders. The 2020 Summit also celebrates the founding of the TVC in 1995 with the theme: Twenty-five years of innovation transforming a region.
