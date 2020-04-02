Salvation Army in need of donations as more people use services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 is putting quite the strain on finances around the world.
While the Salvation Army is no exception to that, they are continuing to serve the community.
Commanding Officer Chris Bryant tells us they are seeing a huge jump of people coming to stay the night, and coming to get meals.
The problem? While all these people are coming in, the donations have taken a big dive at the same time.
Bryant says right now they can only house about 100 people overnight. That’s because they had to take out some beds in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Bryant says they are having to turn more and more people away every night.
We told you a few weeks ago that they started doing grab and go meals.
That is still the case, but now they are just doing breakfast and dinner, in hopes of reaching more people.
The public health order that’s now in place means their thrift store is closed which is a big part of their income.
Bryant says it’s important to continue working together to get through this.
“I’m feeling the hurt from my church members that don’t have that opportunity to fellowship. I’m feeling the pain from a lady who came and knocked on our door yesterday who has been a donor and supporter of the salvation army for 10 years and she needed food. We are all in this together and we can do anything for each other is to love and to lift each other up,” Bryant said
If you’d like to help, the group is in need of canned food, to-go containers, XL twin bedsheets, pillows, masks, gloves, and hygiene products
You can drop off donations at their location at 305 Seminole Drive or 2114 Oakwood Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.