Nursing homes work to cheer seniors during COVID-19 lockdown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no doubt having to keep our distance during this coronavirus lockdown has been a challenge, but it can be especially hard for seniors living alone in nursing homes and no longer being able to visit with their loved ones.
Fortunately, many efforts are being carried out at care facilities to help lift seniors’ spirits, for example, at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home.
At the facility, workers are providing electronic communication on phones and tablets, allowing residents to speak with their loved ones via Facetime and Skype.
“Tut” Fann has also organized window visits so that family members can coordinate a time with the facility to speak with their loved one through his or her window.
While workers understand these accommodations don’t exactly provide the same experience as getting to be in the same room or hold your loved one’s hand, they ask for your patience during this time as they try to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
“We can’t wait to open our doors back up and have everyone come back in," says Scott Hurst, the Regional VP of Operations for HMR of Alabama. “We’re going to through a big party when we’re able to welcome the public back."
