2nd Huntsville teacher tests positive for COVID-19
A teacher at Huntsville Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: WAFF)
By Jonathan Grass | April 1, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 7:51 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another teacher for Huntsville City Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system announced Thursday that this case involves a teacher at Huntsville Junior High School. The last known date the teacher was at school was March 16.

Families and staff members at the school were notified, according to school officials.

A teacher at Morris Middle School has also tested positive.

Any Huntsville City Schools families who receive a positive test for COVID-19 are asked to contact HCS Nursing Coordinator, Andrea Penn, by emailing Andrea.Penn@hsv-K12.org.

