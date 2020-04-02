Madison City Schools announces finalists for new superintendent

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The search for a new superintendent of Madison City Schools continues on April 7.
Four finalists have been selected to interview for the position.
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
4:00 PM: Dr. Natasha Baker
6:00 PM: Dr. Brian Clayton Wednesday
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
4:00 PM: Mrs. Sylvia Lambert
6:00 PM: Dr. Ed Nichols
To comply with CDC guidelines and protect public health, the Board urges the public, employees or staff who are not required to be in attendance, to view the interviews remotely by accessing the live stream on the website.
