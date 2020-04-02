Local wife collects cleaning supplies for truck drivers unable to stop at public showers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - As more and more entities across the state shutdown because of COVID-19, truck drivers are constantly running into issues during their travel.
“The biggest issue is coming to truck stops where showers are not available to the truckers because they’re unable to disinfect and clean those facilities," Ollie Engelking explained.
Engleking’s husband has been driving trucks for years, and sees the affects of COVID 19 firsthand.
Regional drivers have the opportunity to go home every three days. However, for longer trips, drivers don’t have the same access.
“Long haul drivers, that isn’t the case. They heavily rely on truck stops for doing laundry and showering during their driving breaks," Engelking said.
After seeing a post on Facebook with Easter baskets containing cleaning supplies, Engelking had an idea to create her own. Specifically for truck drivers.
She’s asking the community to help.
“I’m only asking and begging of those who can afford to do so that while you’re out grocery shopping if you could be kind to get some of these items that can fit into those grocery bag. If you know of a truck stop in your area, go pass one out to a trucker," Engelking said.
Engleking is recommending you put items like bathroom cleaner, re-usable gloves, disinfectant cleaner and paper towels into the care packages.
She’s encouraging the community to get the items and donate them to drivers who are still working through this COVID 19 shutdown.
