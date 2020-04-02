Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee received a wide range of criticism after Tennessee initially refused to tell people which counties the virus had been found in. Lee's administration provided The Associated Press with nearly 200 public comments and phone messages from the public, all of whom urged the governor to provide more information. Ultimately, Lee's administration changed course and offered up the county-level data. And this week, his team flipped to say it will start identifying the counties for patient deaths as well. As of Wednesday, Tennessee had more than 2,600 confirmed cases and 24 deaths related to the virus.