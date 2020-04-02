Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE DOUBLE STRIKE
Double strike: Tornado, virus push Tennesseans to the limit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nighttime tornado crushed Jose Cojom's house and nearly killed him and his family. Then the new coronavirus stole his job as a restaurant cook. The business is closed and his family's future is in limbo. Like thousands of others in Middle Tennessee, Cojom has been hit with a double strike of adversity. Area residents reeling from a series of twisters that tore through the region shortly after midnight on March 3 are now confronting life in the age of coronavirus. Tornado recovery has been complicated in many ways by COVID-19, the virus that's turned into a global pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRANSPARENCY
Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee received a wide range of criticism after Tennessee initially refused to tell people which counties the virus had been found in. Lee's administration provided The Associated Press with nearly 200 public comments and phone messages from the public, all of whom urged the governor to provide more information. Ultimately, Lee's administration changed course and offered up the county-level data. And this week, his team flipped to say it will start identifying the counties for patient deaths as well. As of Wednesday, Tennessee had more than 2,600 confirmed cases and 24 deaths related to the virus.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE
University of Tennessee moving summer classes online
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee says summer session classes at all campuses will be delivered online in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. The university system and other colleges and universities moved classes online in March as the coronavirus response spread throughout Tennessee. System president Randy Boyd said in a news release Wednesday that online classes at UT will now continue through the summer. The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis says clinical rotations in hospitals will continue with students who are following coronavirus-related rules. Campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis will notify faculty, students and staff.
CANDIDATE FILING-TENNESSEE
Tennessee deadline for candidate qualifying is Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The deadline to qualify to run for many offices in this year's elections in Tennessee is quickly approaching. Tennesseans who want to seek a number of state and federal elected offices must file their nominating petitions by noon Thursday. Primary elections for one U.S. Senate seat, each U.S. House seat, about half of the state Senate and all of the Tennessee House will take place Aug. 6. Petitions for the federal offices are filed with state election officials by mail or in person, and state party leaders. Petitions for state legislative positions must be filed with county election commissions within their districts.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-TENNESSEE
Accused Tennessee lawmaker reverses, will seek reelection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct decades ago has reversed course and says he will seek reelection after all. In announcing his reelection bid Tuesday, Republican Rep. David Byrd did not mention the accusations of sexual misconduct by three women when he was their high school basketball coach and a teacher, before being elected. He stressed the importance of having an experienced lawmaker during the coronavirus pandemic. In January, Byrd confirmed that he told GOP colleagues in an August closed-door gathering that he wouldn't run again. He has a Republican primary opponent.
VOTING SECURITY-TENNESSEE
Memphis officials take public comments on voting systems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Election commissioners in Tennessee’s largest county have heard from voters about the safety and efficiency of hand-marked paper ballots versus electronic voting machines. The vast majority of Memphis-area voters who commented during a glitch-filled online meeting Wednesday supported the adoption of a hand-marked paper ballot system over new voting machines to replace aging touch-screen machines. The Shelby County Election Commission plans to decide which voting method to use in a future meeting. A decision is expected before upcoming elections in August and November, but it is not clear whether the new system will be in place before those elections.