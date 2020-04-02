Authorities searching for escaped Marion County inmate

HAMILTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brandon Keith Powell, 38, left the Hamilton Community Based Facility at approximately 6:23 p. .m Wednesday.
He is described as 6 feet 6 inches tall, and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
Powell was sentenced to prison in August 2019 for a burglary conviction.
