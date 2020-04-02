Huntsville fire marshal says arson investigation underway at MJ’s Quick Stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville business caught fire early Thursday morning, and fire investigators tell us they think it wasn’t an accident.
Fire marshal Dan Wilkerson is calling the fire at MJ’s Quick Stop in Huntsville arson.
Assistant fire marshal Al Jennings told 48 they got the call about a quarter to 6 a.m.
Jennings says they were told someone walking by called it in.
He says crews were able to get it out in just about 10 minutes.
The building is not destroyed, and no one was inside when crews arrived.
Most of the damage is to the outside of the building.
Wilkersons says he’s not sure at this time if the fire is related to the multiple other arson cases we’ve reported on in the same area.
We are working to bring you more details.
