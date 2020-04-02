Huntsville Chamber of Commerce acting as middleman for business donations to hospitals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As a potential coronavirus case surge looms, businesses are donating resources to hospitals.
The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce is helping organize those good intentions.
Toyota Motor North America spokesperson Kim Ogle said the company has donated $25,000 to the Madison County United Way, 160 safety glasses to local hospitals and is in the process shipping 7,500 face shields to the hospitals as well.
“To identify the most critical needs we have been working through the Huntsville chamber and local officials so they can connect us to those points of contact," Ogle said.
Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Marketing and Communications Claire Aiello said the chamber is on regular calls with hospitals and businesses talking what’s needed.
“Face shields, goggles, masks, N95 masks, you have the sewing groups at home that want to make the cloth masks,” she said.
She said the chamber is making sure businesses know exactly who needs resources, and what the specifics need to be.
“To make sure as they make these items, that they’re made correctly to where the hospitals can use them. We don’t want the company to make them and for them not to be used,” she said.
In Wednesday’s daily Madison County coronavirus briefing, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said hospitals will take all the help they can get.
“Supplies are in short, they’re in demand right now. They’re hard to come by," he said.
If you or your company wants to get involved, Aiello said go to the chamber’s website, there are resources there to begin the process.
