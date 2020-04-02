How much COVID-19 in Alabama increased over one week

By Wade Smith | April 2, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:17 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It feels like the totals change every hour. Weekday or weekend does not slow down the count.

Just watch the Alabama Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard for a few minutes and a change will likely pop-up during that time period.

One week ago on March 26, Alabama had 517 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across 48 counties.

Today, that number has over-doubled to 1,115* confirmed cases across 62 counties.

COUNTY MARCH 26 APRIL 2 TOTAL CHANGE
Colbert 1 4 +3
Cullman 6 9 +3
DeKalb 1 6 +5
Franklin 3 3 0
Jackson 4 8 +4
Lauderdale 9 13 +4
Lawrence 3 3 0
Limestone 13 23 +10
Madison 43 107 +64
Marshall 3 6 +3
Morgan 9 19 +10

Where was the count two weeks ago on March 19?

*This total is likely out-of-date by the time you have finished reading this sentence.

