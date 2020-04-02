How much COVID-19 in Alabama increased over one week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It feels like the totals change every hour. Weekday or weekend does not slow down the count.
Just watch the Alabama Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard for a few minutes and a change will likely pop-up during that time period.
One week ago on March 26, Alabama had 517 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across 48 counties.
Today, that number has over-doubled to 1,115* confirmed cases across 62 counties.
Where was the count two weeks ago on March 19?
*This total is likely out-of-date by the time you have finished reading this sentence.
