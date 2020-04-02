Hospital staff prepares and cross-trains for large influx of patients due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - During the past several weeks, more than 500 COVID-19 tests have been done at Athens Limestone Hospital.
Dr. Matt Hanserd with the hospital says they haven’t seen many patients in the intensive care unit yet.
“We’ve had several patients we thought might have COVID and have spent a few days sending their testing trying to figure out if they have had it, but most have not. But as time goes on, we expect to see more patients over the next few weeks," Hanserd explained.
Dr. Hanserd says he’s anticipating a spike in patients during the next two to three weeks and that the hospital staff is prepared.
“We’ve worked to think about how to put patients in certain parts of the hospital to be able to expand the number of beds," Hanserd said.
Hospital staff who don’t typically work in the ICU are being cross-trained so they’re prepared for dealing with more critically ill patients.
Right now, Dr. Hanserd’s biggest concern is an increase of patients coming into the hospital with COVID-19 and other diseases.
“With this number of patients with COVID that are going to present, from our community, patients that are going to present other problems like heart attacks and strokes that might have difficulty getting care as well and that’s what flattening the curve is all about,” Hanserd said.
The doctor wants to reassure everyone in the community that hospital staff is focusing on the increase ahead and are prepared for it.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.