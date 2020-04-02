EXCLUSIVE: correction officers voice concerns over lack of protective gear during COVID-19 outbreak

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of calls and emails have been pouring into the WAFF 48 newsroom over the last week with concerns about the Limestone Correctional Facility.
Employees who have worked at the Limestone Correctional Facility for years say their main concern inside the prison walls right now is their health.
Correctional officers tell me they come in close contact with several inmates daily.
One officer says normally, they have access to gloves and protective equipment.
As COVID-19 has spread across Alabama, correction officers say now they don’t have disposable gloves, masks or even hand sanitizer.
Another concern brought to WAFF 48 News is that the Department of Corrections is still transferring inmates.
According to a spokesperson with Department of Corrections, they’ve suspended all transfers, however it’s not clear when that went into effect.
An officer inside the facility said, 10 new inmates were brought to the Limestone prison last Saturday.
One of the largest concerns officers say is bringing possible disease home to their families and even spreading it to other people in the community.
We’ve reached out to the Department of the Corrections several times in the last few days.
The spokesperson says DOC is working on a COVID-19 statement, but that still hasn’t been released.
