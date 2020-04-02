Dry and warming up into the weekend

Sunshine and dry conditions will last through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be cool, in the lower 40s, with a mostly clear sky.
A warm up comes in the days ahead. Highs reach the lower 70s Friday and rise into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will increase as well, rising from the 40s tonight into the 50s this weekend, then in the 60s at the beginning of next week.
The weather will stay dry until the weekend where a few isolated showers are possible Sunday, but still mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. More rain comes early next week.
