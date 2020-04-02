Decatur man facing firearm charges following Tuesday arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One Decatur resident was booked into the Morgan County Jail earlier this week after firing a gun into a home.
Michael Joseph Shortz, 29 of Decatur, is facing a charge of “discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling” after Decatur Police responded to a shooting call on O’Rorke Lane Tuesday evening.
The responding officers located a home on O’Malley Avenue that had been hit by the projectile following the shooting. No one was injured in connection with the incident.
After locating Shortz near the scene, officers transported him to the Decatur Police Department for further interview and subsequently issued Shortz the charge.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.