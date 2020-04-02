A chilly start with plenty of afternoon sunshine & warmth!

Happy Thursday! Another chilly start to the day out there today but it won't be that way all day!
We're waking up to temperatures into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley this morning. Skies are mostly clear and winds are calm and that should be the case all day long. A few passing clouds will be with us through the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures today will be closer to normal into the mid to upper 60s and a few spots near 70-degrees.
The cool air will continue overnight into Friday with temperatures into the low 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy for Friday but we should stay dry aside from a chance at a sprinkle late in the day. Temperatures will be much warmer Friday with the low to mid 70s. This will carry over into the weekend as well, with the 70s and sunshine Saturday and Sunday. There are small chances at showers both days, but it is more likely we will stay dry. There will be better chances for storms by early parts of next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
