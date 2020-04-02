A chilly start with plenty of afternoon sunshine & warmth!

The cool air will continue overnight into Friday with temperatures into the low 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy for Friday but we should stay dry aside from a chance at a sprinkle late in the day. Temperatures will be much warmer Friday with the low to mid 70s. This will carry over into the weekend as well, with the 70s and sunshine Saturday and Sunday. There are small chances at showers both days, but it is more likely we will stay dry. There will be better chances for storms by early parts of next week.