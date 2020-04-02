Buy a t-shirt, help a business

Hazel Green, Ala. (WAFF) - Wanting to support local businesses during this coronavirus lockdown but not sure how? Well, one local business owner has come up with a cool and easy way you can help!
When his t-shirt printing business became impacted by the spread of COVID-19, Matthew Hillis had to figure out a way to continue selling shirts. Now, his solution is not only helping keep his business alive, but it’s helping others as well.
Hillis came up with the idea to sell t-shirts for $20, with $10 of those dollars going to a business of your choice.
“When our main source of revenue just to keep the lights on goes away overnight,” says Hillis, “the ones that we can count on are our friends, families, neighbors around us to help with this small business.”
To get your shirt, visit hereforgoodal.com. There, you’ll be prompted to select which business you’d like the proceeds to go to. If you don’t see the business you’d like to help listed on the site, you can nominate it at the bottom of the page.
