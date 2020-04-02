Athens City Schools offers virtual spirit week for students

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One area school system is getting creative for the return of virtual classes.
When students return to learning on Monday, April 6, Athens City Schools will have a soft opening into the eLearning experience. This will be a time of adjustment to the new learning reality, and they encourage teachers to ease students and parents into this new realm with an emphasis on reconnection.
During this first week, ACS will hold Spirit Week from April 6 through April 10.
- Monday: Move Over Corona (show your best dance moves)
- Tuesday: Until Tomorrow (share an old pic, new pic and describe your future self and your dream)
- Wednesday: All is Ours Day: Wonderful World (take a pic of something in nature and explain why you love it)
- Thursday: Throwback Thursday (share a favorite memory, or a memory from school this year)
- Friday: Favorite Foods Day (share favorite food, recipe, or restaurant)
ACS invites teachers, students and parents to share their moments, videos and images on your online class platforms and social media.
