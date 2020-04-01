Wanted man caught walking along Marshall County highway

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A wanted man is back behind bars.
On Thursday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Boaz police and Douglas police were searching the area of Mount Vernon Homes and areas along Highway 168 for Charles Wesley Hawkins Jr. Deputies say he was wanted on a second-degree escape charge for walking off from community corrections this week. He also has warrants with other agencies.
Hawkins was eventually taken into custody by Boaz police without further incident after a citizen spotted him walking on Highway 168.
“Hawkins stated he was tired of us chasing him and just couldn’t live this way,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
As a result of the search, Jason Bennett was arrested and charged with hiding an escapee and drug paraphernalia.
