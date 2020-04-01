Want to spend time outside...you got it!

It’s a new month and Spring is in the air! The desire to spend time outside is growing. Whether you are starting a garden, trying to get your steps in, or grilling in the backyard, this week’s weather is perfect for outdoor activities.
After a rainy start to the week, sunshine will be the big star for the rest of the week. Expect a mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday and a mix of sun and clouds Friday and Saturday. Rain will hold off until next week.
With the dry weather, you may want to get up and get outside early. Sunrise will be near 6:30 a.m. this week. Sunset will be a little after 7 p.m., allowing plenty of time to enjoy the sunny and calm conditions with over 12.5 hours of daylight.
Mornings will be cool for the next few morning, but warming each day. Thursday morning will start in the lower 40s, Friday morning will be in the mid 40s, and Saturday morning in the lower 50s. The warmest part of the day will be around 3 and 4 p.m. Daytime highs will also be warming though the week, going from the 60s today and tomorrow, and into the 70s this weekend.
Cool weather fans, morning hours after 6:30 a.m. will be the best time for you to get outside and get active. If you like it warm, more Spring-like temperatures come during the afternoon, especially later in the week.
Staying at home does and social distancing not mean you cannot go outside. Spending time in the sunshine and fresh air reduces stress, increases energy, and improves brain function. Scientists also suggest that sunshine provides our bodies’ main source of Vitamin D, and can help to boost immunity, lower high blood pressure, and provide a better night’s sleep.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.