Russellville man dead in Franklin county crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening has claimed the life of a Russellville man.
Milton W. Alexander, 82 of Russellville, was killed when his 2013 Dodge Ram pickup was struck by a 2012 Ford Taurus, driven by 25-year-old Christian Garcia of Phil Campbell. The crash occurred at the intersection of AL 243 and County Road 79 in Franklin County.
Alexander was unrestrained and died at the scene of the crash. The Franklin County Coroner, Charlie Adcox, pronounced Alexander deceased.
Garcia was transported to the Russellville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
